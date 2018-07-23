Say WHAT?! All The Things R. Kelly Confessed To On His 19-Minute “I Admit, I Did It” Track

So, while you were sleeping, R. Kelly released a 19-minute song titled “I Admit, I Did It” and it’s a 19-minute confession of a LAUNDRY list of things in Kelz’ life. Let us list all the things he confesses to.

He dropped out of school.

He feels like retiring.

He’s slept with fans.

He doesn’t go to church.

He can’t spell for sh*t and he couldn’t read the teleprompter when the Grammys asked him to present.

He’s slept with his friend’s girlfriends AND his girl’s best friends.

He’s represented women for 30 years.

He hasn’t seen his kids in years and believes people are trying to lock him up like Bill Cosby.

He believes a lot of the rumors against him are a big conspiracy.

Around the four-minute mark, he admits he’s slept with older and young ladies but doesn’t consider himself a pedophile.

He can’t muted, only God can do that.

He told Wendy Williams about EVERYTHING (5:20 minute mark). She asked him about Aaliyah, about the sex tape and he told her his lawyer told him not to say anything about both. He still believes he’s being set up.

He sold all of his publishing, doesn’t own the rights to his songs and reveals he has dyslexia which led to him signing bad contracts at a young age.

He stays on tour because he’s broke.

He loves Tom Joyner, Steve Harvey and John Legend but wonders why they want to tear him down. Same for black women.

Around the 7:20 mark, he reveals a family member touched him and molested him up until he was 14 years old. He sings, “While I laid asleep, took my virginity.” He blamed himself for being molested.

He denies abusing the women from his perceived sex-cult (9-minute mark) and calls it absurd. “Brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that sh*t sound silly.”

A male parent put his daughter on the stage with Kelz.

Ladies are chasing him, according to him. He tells parents, “Don’t push your daughter in my face and tell me it’s okay, because your agenda is to get paid and get mad when it don’t go your way.”

He asks you to look up the literal definition for “cult” and “sex slave” and then come back to him.

He calls out the reporter whose been covering all of his alleged indiscretions and says he’ll pray for him. “I’m not gon’ let y’all steal my joy.”

Social media is the devil in disguise.

He’s had to borrow money from his record label, around a couple million dollars.

He wonders why certain friends haven’t defended him on Facebook or Instagram but always want to pose for a picture.

He says his work has nothing to do with his private life.

WHEW. The track ends with Kelly at his most defensive, saying “rumors” shouldn’t end a man’s career. Needless to say, it is A LOT to deal with.

