Unveiling of Peyton Manning’s Statue

The legend himself is back in town for the unveiling of his bronze statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The ceremony kicks off at 3pm, Saturday and streets will be blocked if you’re headed out to this spectacular event.

If you remember, this is not the first statue of the quarterback as there was an artist in Denver that sculpted a large bust of Peyton that was then dipped in chocolate….sweet. The only issue was that the statue was not edible; nope. In fact, after the Chocotober Fest was over, the bust was destroyed. Read the full story at IndyStar.com

The unveiling of the bronze sculpture will take place on the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 7th at 3pm.

