XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American Music Awards

The 2018 American Music Awards are a wrap and aside from Cardi B winning Best Rap Artist, the biggest surprise of the night came with late rapper XXXTentacion winning the award for Best Soul/R&B Album. His mother, Cleopatra Bernard accepted the award on his behalf.

“I’m so nervous, you guys,” Bernard admitted upon reaching the stage. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son.I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans, and to everyone who made this possible. Thank you guys so much, I appreciate it.” She then left the stage visibly choked up by the moment.

#AMAs: XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard accepts award on his behalf pic.twitter.com/vR6kgT0MRV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2018

On Twitter, the reaction was met with interesting reactions. Not to X winning but rather X’s 17 album being in the Best Soul/R&B category against SZA‘s CTRL and Khalid‘s American Teen.

XXXTentacion wins best R&B/Soul and Drake is listed as Pop/Rock #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KEQ294DxdK — Lil Libra (@jbwshh) October 10, 2018

The rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy was shot and killed this summer in a robbery attempt in Miami.

