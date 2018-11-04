Kenya Moore Welcomes Healthy Baby Girl, Brooklyn Doris

Congrats to Kenya Moore! The 47-year-old Real Housewives star gave birth to a healthy baby girl on the weekend.

Her and husband Marc Ealy named the child Brooklyn Doris Daly and she came into the world at 5 pounds and 5 ounces. It’s the couples first child.

Moore shared that Brooklyn holds special meaning for her and Marc.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore told PEOPLE.

The news comes on the heels that Moore, the former Miss USA had to have an emergency cesarian section due to development of preeclampsia. The complication caused her to gain 17 pounds in ONE WEEK due to “severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

Moore first announced her pregnancy during the season 10 RHOA reunion.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore said. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

