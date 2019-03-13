CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Amid The College Admission Scandal, Let’s Reflect On The Black Teen Accused Of Cheating On Her SATs

It was not even believed Kamilah Campbell could do well on her SATs.

Yesterday news broke via an FBI investigation revealed that 50 people, like actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, paid big money to rig standardized tests and admissions procedures for the privileged kids to attend ivy league schools. One of the many stunts they pulled was having their kids’ SAT answers changed. The story is quite ironic considering earlier this year 18-year-old Kamilah Campbell was shamed for doing well on her SATs.

See Also: Complete Timeline Of Jussie Smollett Investigation

Let us remind you. Florida teen Kamilah Campbell was told her test scores were invalid after she improved her original score of 900. Campbell, alongside her lawyer, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, said she felt she was being accused of cheating by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), which oversees the SAT.

“I did not cheat,” Campbell said defiantly during a press conference in Miami. “I studied, and I focused to achieve my dream. I worked so hard and did everything I could do.”

Crump said in a statement, “ETS violated Kamilah’s constitutional right to be considered innocent until proven guilty and denied Kamilah due process.”

“The family is demanding ETS release her test scores within the next two weeks so that colleges and scholarship committees can appropriately evaluate her applications,” the statement continued. “If not, Crump said the family will move forward with exploring every legal remedy available to give Kamilah the justice she deserves, including but not limited to pursuing litigation on the basis of a violation of her civil rights.”

Campbell said an ETS employee told her that she scored 1230 on her second SAT testing, an improvement of better than 300 points. She got a tutor, “took online classes and she got a copy of a The Princeton Review prep book,” according to a CNN report.

While neither Campbell nor Crump made any reference to race at that, it is impossible to ignore her being a Black woman, especially with the current college admissions scandal. There is a long-lingering SAT achievement gap between Blacks and other races. “These gaps have a significant impact on life chances, and therefore on the transmission of inequality across generations,” according to research conducted by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. Campbell was forced to retake the test and, of course, the College Board in Florida will not release her test scores.

It is despicable that rich white people would use their privilege because they didn’t want their kids to work too hard. Then again, that is the American way.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police

Senate Policy Luncheons

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

It's official. Sen. Kamala Harris just announced a few hours ago that she will run for president in 2020. She told "Good Morning America, "I love my country. I love my country. This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are." See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She also added, being that today is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, "The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him." See below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1087331057198817280 While many people are excited about Harris' ran there has been some questions about her rough history as it relates to criminal justice. As Attorney General of California she was a huge advocate  of truancy laws that charged parents a fee for their children being truant and locking the parent up if they could not pay the fee. A Medium.com article from June ripped into Harris, "Kamala Harris’ career was built on both the slave labor of black and brown prisoners and also the pettiness of truancy laws that separated poor and mostly black mothers from their children. Harris was so proud of her history with taking mothers from their children that she used it as her signature campaign agenda while running for AG." The article continued, "Out of all the crimes that are being committed in California, Harris thought that charging poor and mostly black mothers of truancy, then separating them from their families, causing many to lose their jobs, and finally locking those up who could not afford the $2000 fine she imposed; was ultimately the crimes of the century." Harris also has  a disturbing wrongful conviction record, which the New York Times just reported on 4 day ago, saying, "In cases of tainted convictions, that means conceding error and overturning them. Rather than fulfilling that obligation, Ms. Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices." Let's hope Kamala Harris will answer questions about her criminal justice issue history sooner than later. See the reactions below from Twitter.

Amid The College Admission Scandal, Let’s Reflect On The Black Teen Accused Of Cheating On Her SATs  was originally published on newsone.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close