ESPN Washington Football Team Insider John Keim joins The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi discussing all the latest with the Washington Football Team & more! Should Kyler Murray be in play for the Washington Football Team? Plus, where do things stand with the Washington Football Team potentially re-signing some of their free agents-to-be like Adrian Peterson, Jamison Crowder and Preston Smith?
John Keim with Al Galdi: Should The Washington Football Team Draft Kyler Murray? was originally published on theteam980.com
-
DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus' Most Racist Moments
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
Pause!: 20 Of The Most Suspect Rap Lyrics In Hip-Hop
-
10 Best Celebrity Voices On "The Boondocks"
-
Melyssa Ford Hit In Head With Bottle By Reality Show Co-Star
-
Musiq Soulchild Finally Reveals What Happened To His Eye
-
10 Video Vixens Then & Now [PHOTOS]
-
Where Are They Now? The Cast Of 1994's "Fresh"
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>