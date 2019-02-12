The Urban Daily
John Keim with Al Galdi: Should The Washington Football Team Draft Kyler Murray?

Published on February 12, 2019

ESPN Washington Football Team Insider John Keim joins The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi discussing all the latest with the Washington Football Team & more! Should Kyler Murray be in play for the Washington Football Team? Plus, where do things stand with the Washington Football Team potentially re-signing some of their free agents-to-be like Adrian Peterson, Jamison Crowder and Preston Smith?

