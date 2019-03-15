Free Agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will come out of retirement to sign with the Washington Redskins. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

He’s back: FA CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is done with retirement and is signing a deal with the #Redskins, source said. He’ll play alongside his former #Giants teammate Landon Collins, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2019

Rodgers-Cromartie retired after playing seven games for the Raiders last season. He was recently reinstated. He will reunite with new Skins Safety Landon Collins, his teammate for three years with the New York Giants.

Rodgers-Cromartie’s career stats include 447 tackles, 30 interceptions, and 6 touchdowns in 10 seasons in the NFL.

RELATED: In-Depth On What the Redskins Are Getting In Landon Collins

RELATED: Ha-Ha Clinton Dix To Sign One-Year Deal With The Chicago Bears

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie To Sign With The Redskins was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: