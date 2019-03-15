CLOSE
Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie To Sign With The Redskins

Free Agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will come out of retirement to sign with the Washington Redskins. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Rodgers-Cromartie retired after playing seven games for the Raiders last season. He was recently reinstated. He will reunite with new Skins Safety Landon Collins,  his teammate for three years with the New York Giants.

Rodgers-Cromartie’s career stats include 447 tackles, 30 interceptions, and 6 touchdowns in 10 seasons in the NFL.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie To Sign With The Redskins  was originally published on theteam980.com

