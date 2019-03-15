Miami Dolphins Trade QB Ryan Tannehill To The Tennessee Titans

The Miami Dolphins have traded their starting Quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins will receive a 4th round pick in 2020 and the 2019 7th round pick. The Titans are getting a 6th in 2019 and Ryan Tannehill.

Ian Rapoport reports Tannehill will receive a new one-year contract with $7M fully guaranteed and could reach $12 million with incentives.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s new contract is for 1 year with $7M fully guaranteed, source said. It goes to $12M+ with playtime, other incentives. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2019

This move leaves Luke Falk and Jake Rudock as the only Quarterbacks on the Dolphins and with the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL draft the Fins more than likely will be looking for a new signal-caller. In 11 games, Tannehill threw for 1,979 yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions for the Fins. He missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL suffered late in the 2016 season.

He will back up Titans QB Marcus Mariota who suffered through an injury-plagued 2018 season which included nerve damage to his throwing Elbow.

