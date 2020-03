By The Team 980

You can listen to The Team 980 on your Amazon Echo! Here’s how:

Get The Team 980 on your Alexa app:

#1 Download the Alexa App

#2 Open your Alexa App

#3 Say “Alexa enable THE TEAM NINE-EIGHTY skill”

#4 Say Alexa play “The Team 980”

#5 Enjoy!

Listen To The Team 980 On Your Alexa! was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: