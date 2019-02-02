New Inside Linebackers Head Coach Rob Ryan Explains What Led To His Hire [Video]

CLOSE

The Washington Washington Football Team added former defensive coordinator Rob Ryan to an already stacked staff on Wednesday. Ryan will serve as their inside linebackers coach. Literally minutes after the hire was announced, Ryan joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn to talk about the new move.

Ryan has not coached in the NFL since 2016 when he served as Buffalo’s assistant head coach/defense. He actually interviewed for the Skins defensive coordinator position that year but the job went to current DC Greg Manusky. Ryan is very familiar with the Skins 3-4 defense and will bring a wealth of experience to an already stacked defensive staff.

