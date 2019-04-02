Dallas Charges Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By White Racist With A Felony, Lawyer Says

Authorities in Dallas charged a Black woman Tuesday with a felony who was seen on video brutally beaten by a racist white man, according to attorney S. Lee Merritt.

Earlier in the day, Dallas police were reportedly preparing to file felony criminal mischief charges against L’Daijohnique Lee for allegedly damaging her attacker’s pickup truck after she was beaten up on March 21.

A black woman alone in a dark parking lot is stalked, harassed and assaulted by a white male. He brandishes a gun, knocks away her phone when she tries to call for help— then beats her mercilessly with blows to the head. DPD just found a way to charge HER with a felony. #DaiLee pic.twitter.com/hMJab8UM3i — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Austin Shuffield was released on $2,000 bond the same day he was locked up for attacking the 24-year-old woman. He was charged with misdemeanor assault

This is a developing story that will be updated.

