Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster Fined & Not Suspended By NFL

In a surprising move, the NFL has fined Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster two game checks by the NFL but will not be suspended for his role in a domestic incident that led to his release by the 49ers last November. The news was first reported by JP Finlay from NBC Washington

No suspension expected for Reuben Foster, per source. Great news for retooled Redskins defense — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 12, 2019

The NFL announced Friday its investigation determined that Foster did not violate the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with a dispute with his ex-girlfriend at a Tampa hotel room. Charges against Foster were dropped in February.

The league also stated that if Foster were to get in any trouble, he can expect “substantial” discipline.

Today, the NFL notified Reuben Foster of the Washington Redskins that he will be fined two game checks following a review of recent incidents and an assessment of his adherence to obligations arising from previous violations of league policies. Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018. The NFL has returned Foster to the active roster from the Commissioner Exempt list. He may fully participate in all team activities.

Foster has acknowledged that he is responsible for his actions, and he has committed to a comprehensive accountability plan developed by the league, the NFLPA, and the Washington Redskins to help him grow personally and avoid future misconduct. Foster was advised that any future incidents will likely result in more substantial discipline.

Foster released a statement on his fine. He will not appeal.

Reuben Foster chimes in on his two-game fine but no suspension: pic.twitter.com/GTFWjhthAP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2019

