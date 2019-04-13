Wizards Guard Devin Robinson Arrested After Incident Outside D.C. Club

Wizards guard Devin Robinson was arrested outside of a D.C. night club early Saturday morning. According to police, Robinson got into a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills. Both men have been charged by police with disorderly affray.

In a statement, the Washington Wizards said “We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.”

Robinson, an undrafted guard from Florida was a two-way player who was also on the Capital City Go-Go this season. He averaged 19.9 points per game in 20 games for the Wizards G-League Affiliate after stops with the Westchester Knicks and Delaware 87ers.

Source | CBS Sports

