T.J. Oshie Won’t Play “Anytime Soon” After Scary Injury During Game 4

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will be out indefinitely after he was pushed into the boards by Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele during the Capitals’ 2-1 loss in Game 4 versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Coach Todd Reirden told reporters that he will have more specifics on the undisclosed upper-body injury Friday.

Foegele was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding and Caps captain Alex Ovechkin called the hit a “dirty play.” Foegele told reporters “I was trying to lift his stick, trying to give him a little nudge. It was a little unfortunate play there; I wasn’t trying to hurt him or anything. I hope he’s okay.”

