Dwight Howard Opts In For Second Season With The Wizards

Dwight Howard will return to the Wizards for the 2019-2020 season.

ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe is reporting that Howard with opted into his player option with the Wizards. The option is worth 5.6 million dollars.

The 2018-19 season was a tough one for Howard. The former All-Star center only played nine games where he averaged 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and shot 62.3% from the field in his limited action.

Howard will be entering his 16th year in the NBA next season.

