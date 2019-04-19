Dwight Howard Opts In For Second Season With The Wizards

Dwight Howard will return to the Wizards for the 2019-2020 season.
ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe is reporting that Howard with opted into his player option with the Wizards. The option is worth 5.6 million dollars.
The 2018-19 season was a tough one for Howard. The former All-Star center only played nine games where he averaged 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and shot 62.3% from the field in his limited action.
Howard will be entering his 16th year in the NBA next season.
