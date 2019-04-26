Skins Select Quarterback Dwayne Haskins In The First Round

The Skins have possibly found their Quarterback of the future. The Redskins selected Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with their first pick in the NFL Draft (Pick 15). Haskins will join veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum and will be expected to compete for the starting job during training camp this summer.

Haskins, a local product who attended Bullis School in Potomac, Md., dominated in his lone season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2018. His 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns were not only Ohio State single-season records but also Big Ten records, and both statistics were significant in Haskins finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

