Draft Central Today On The Team 980

The First round of the NFL Draft has been completed and it’s going to be Draft Central on The Team today.
Guests on the Doc Walker Show will include Redskins legends Joe Theismann and Skins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, Doug Williams.
Fellow Redskins legend Lavar Arrington and University of Maryland Terrapins Head Coach Mike Locksley will join the Brian Mitchell show today.
And Don’t forget, NFL Draft Coverage With Fred Smoot and Scott Jackson will be covering the 2nd and third rounds of the NFL Draft live here on The Team 980.
