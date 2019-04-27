A familiar face will be joining Dwayne Haskins in D.C.

The Redskins drafted Ohio State Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin in the 3rd round (No. 76 overall pick) in the 2019 NFL draft. McLaurin joins what on paper looks to be shaping up to be a solid class including Quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Edge Rusher Montez Sweat.

McLaurin caught 75 receptions for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns in his collegiate career at Ohio State. He will join Josh Doctson along with Paul Richardson Jr. and Trey Quinn, both of whom are returning from season-ending injuries.

Also, the Skins traded a third-round pick (No. 96 overall) to the Buffalo Bills for a pair or fourth-rounders (112th and 131st overall). The team will now have seven picks entering Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Related: Skins Select Quarterback Dwayne Haskins In The First Round

Related: Skins Trade Back Into The First Round To Select DE Montez Sweat

Skins Draft Ohio State Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin In The 3rd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: