Redskins Select Former Doak Walker Award Winner Bryce Love In The NFL Draft

The Skins take what may be a low risk/high reward pick with their first day 3 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Redskins selected Bryce Love in the 4th round (112th pick) in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2017, Love was projected to be one of the best players of last year’s draft but he decided to go back to Stanford after rushing for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in his junior campaign. However, an injury-plagued senior season hurt his draft stock. Love played 10 games in his final season with the Cardinal where he rushed for just 739 yards and topped the 100-yard mark just once.

In the last game of his collegiate career, Love tore his ACL versus the University of California on December 1st, 2018.

If healthy, Love could turn out to be a steal. In 2017, Love won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back the Lombardi Award for 2017. He was a unanimous first-team All American. The Pac-12 named Love the Offensive Player of the Year. Love also was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team. In 2015, Love was the runner-up for the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Love will now join Redskins Running back, 2018 draft pick Derrius Guice who is also recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the first preseason game last year.

