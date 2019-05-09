Nationals Add Outfielder Gerardo Parra

The Washington Nationals signed outfielder Gerardo Parra to a one year contract. The Nats also placed outfielder Andrew Stevenson on the injured list and designated right-handed pitcher Jimmy Cordero for assignment. Parra spent the beginning of the 2019 MLB season with the San Francisco Giants where he hit for .198 with one homer, 6 RBI’s and two stolen bases.

In 2018, Parra had a tremendous season with the Colorado Rockies. He finished the campaign with a .284 batting average, .342 OBS, 17 doubles, six home runs, 53 RBI and 52 runs scored for the Colorado Rockies.

Source | MLB.com

