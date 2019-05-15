The Wizards are set to pick 9th in the upcoming NBA draft. The Wiz had the 6th best chance of receiving the first pick but fell down 3 spots which is sure to be a disappointment.

The New Orleans Hornets won this draft lottery. The Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers round up the top four picks.

Washington Wizards Receive The 9th Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft was originally published on theteam980.com

