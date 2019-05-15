CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Washington Wizards Receive The 9th Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

Source: Rob Carr / Getty


The Wizards are set to pick 9th in the upcoming NBA draft. The Wiz had the 6th best chance of receiving the first pick but fell down 3 spots which is sure to be a disappointment.

The New Orleans Hornets won this draft lottery. The Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers round up the top four picks.

Washington Wizards Receive The 9th Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft  was originally published on theteam980.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close