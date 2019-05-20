Babyface’s Brother Melvin Edmonds Passed Away

Prayers up the family of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. His brother Melvin Edmonds, who was in the group After 7, passed away. He was 65 years old.
Indy Star reports his death was confirmed by his son Melvin Edmonds, Jr. WDAS-FM is reporting that he had a stroke, but it is not clear when.
A stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. It’s often described as a brain attack. Brain cells die when they are starved of oxygen.
Approximately 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, making it the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. For African-Americans, however, the risk of having a first stroke is nearly twice as high compared to whites. Blacks also suffer the highest rate of death due to stroke. A stroke also occurs earlier in life for African-Americans compared to other racial and ethnic groups, according to the National Stroke Association.
Melvin was the co-founder of After 7, which included the hits After 7 “Can’t Stop,” “Ready or Not” and “Heat of the Moment.” See a live performance below:
People have been giving their condolences on Twitter.
Journalist Ed Gordon wrote, “Sorry to hear of the passing of Melvin Edmonds.
@After7Music is one of my favorite groups. His extraordinary voice will be missed. My best to his family.”
Actresses Vivica Fox wrote, “OMG!! Just hearing about the sad news of
#MelvinEdmonds passing away!! Prayers up to the entire Edmonds family!! #GONETOSOON #RESTINPARADISE.”
Rest in power, Melvin Edmonds.
