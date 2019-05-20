The injury bug has struck the Washington Redskins early.
Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster was carted off the field during OTA’s on Monday. The injury reportedly happened after Foster went to defend a bootleg. He “immediately grabbed his knee in tremendous pain.
No word on the seriousness of the injury but The Team 980 will keep you updated.
Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster Carted Off The Field After Leg Injury During OTA’s was originally published on theteam980.com
The Urban Daily Listening PartyOur staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily