The Quarterback who won the first two Super Bowls has passed away.

Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Bart Starr has died. Starr has been dealing with health issues since a stroke in 2014. Starr led the Packers to five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls, winning MVP in both games. While the Packers dynasty was part of 60’s NFL lore, the 1967 NFL Championship Game propped the NFL to new heights. The title game versus the Dallas Cowboys, titled “Ice Bowl is considered one of the greatest games in NFL history.

The game-time temperature at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field was about −15°F, with an average wind chill around −48°F. Starr led the Packers during the final drive, giving them another NFL championship before the NFL-AFL merger.

Start still holds the record for the best playoff passer rating ever at 104.8.

Starr was named head coach of the Packers in 1975 and held the position until 1985. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85: https://t.co/Qgv5o6FP3D pic.twitter.com/mIqu5hGyMt — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

Starr was 85 years old.

Source | NFL.com

NFL Legend Bart Starr Dead At 85 was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: