CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Redskins Offensive Lineman Trent Williams Missing From Mandatory Camp, Reportedly Wants New Contract

Williams may be fined $88,650 if he misses all three days of minicamp.

Indianapolis Colts v Washington Redskins

Source: G Fiume / Getty

A major face of the Redskins organization is missing from Redskins mandatory mini-camp which opened on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Offensive lineman Trent Williams is not at minicamp and wants a new deal. Williams is scheduled to make $11 million for the upcoming 2019 season and has a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

Fellow offensive linemen Trent Brown (Oakland Raiders), Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans) and Nate Solder (New York Giants) have all signed deals in access of $15.5 million.

Williams may be fined $88,650 if he misses all three days of minicamp.

 

Williams has missed 13 games with various injuries.

Source | Ian Rapoport, Pro Football Talk

Redskins Offensive Lineman Trent Williams Missing From Mandatory Camp, Reportedly Wants New Contract  was originally published on theteam980.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close