The Washington Nationals Conclude 2019 First-Year Player Draft

The Nats selected 39 players in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft: 13 right-handed pitchers, six left-handed pitchers, two outfielders, 14 infielders and four catchers. Of Washington’s 39 selections, 24 came from four-year universities, seven from junior colleges and eight from the high school ranks.

The Nationals had the no. 17 pick and took Jackson Rutledge, a pitcher out of San Jacinto College, a public communtiy college in Texas. Rutledge is big, as he is listed as being 6’8″ and 245 lb., and throws hard, as he has per MLB Pipeline’s scouting report a fastball velocity that hovers from 94-97 and can touch 99 miles per hour.

In 2019, Rutledge was phenomenal. He allowed just eight earned runs over 82 2/3 innings with 134 strikeouts over 13 starts. His 0.87 ERA led all of NJCAA Division 1, and his 14.59 K/9 ranked sixth. He tossed four complete games, including two shutouts. He allowed just one home run. He issued just 30 walks. For his efforts in 2019, Rutledge was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, presented by USA Baseball to the top amateur baseball player in America. He is the only 2019 semifinalist from a Junior College and is just the fourth Junior College player to be named a semifinalist in the award’s history.

Rutledge entered the 2019 First-Year Player draft rated by Baseball America as the no. 14 draft prospect and by MLBPipeline.com as the no. 12 draft prospect. He was considered the no. 3 pitching prospect in the Draft by MLBPipeline.com, while Baseball America had him as the no. 4 pitcher and the second-best right-handed pitching prospect.

Rutledge began his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas, posting a 3.45 ERA (six earned runs in 15 2/3 innings) over 12 games, including three starts, for the Razorbacks in 2018. But he suffered a torn hip labrum and was left off the Razorbacks’ postseason roster. The injury required surgery, and he ultimately transferred to San Jacinto

With their 2nd pick they selected 3B Drew Mendoza with the 94th overall pick in 3rd Round out of Florida State. He’s a 6’5’’, 230 lb. left-handed hitting infielder, Mendoza put up a .320/.482/.631 line for the Seminoles, with 12 doubles, 16 home runs, 65 walks, and 67 Ks in 60 games this season. “It is power and more power, it’s definitely there,” MLB’s Jonathan Mayo said on MLB.com, “…he draws walks, which helps, but there’s a lot of swing and miss. He kind of had an up and down year this year, this is a guy that was a solid high school prospect, but he had a strong commitment to Florida State.”

The Nats 3rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, they selected reliever Matt Cronin, 123rd overall out of Arkansas. He’s 21-years-old and was strictly a reliever for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, saving 12 games while posting a 2.00 ERA, 14 walks, 40 Ks, and a .163 BAA in 27 innings pitched in 2019. “This is a guy who is a pure reliever,” said MLB.com’s Jim Callis, “a 92-96 MPH fastball gets tremendous carry up in the strike zone, it’s one of those fastballs that seems like it rises, and then when you’re trying to deal with that, he has an over-the-top curveball, that could be a true hammer, in the mid-to-upper 70s…”.

RD PICK PLAYER POS B/T HT WT DOB SCHOOL

1 17 Jackson Rutledge RHP R/R 6-8 245 4/1/1999 San Jacinto College North (TX)

3 94 Drew Mendoza 3B L/R 6-5 225 10/10/1997 Florida State University

4 123 Matt Cronin LHP L/L 6-2 195 9/20/1997 University of Arkansas

5 153 Tyler Dyson RHP R/R 6-3 210 12/24/1997 University of Florida

6 183 Jackson Cluff SS L/R 6-0 185 12/3/1996 Brigham Young University

7 213 Todd Peterson RHP R/R 6-5 230 1/2/1998 Louisiana State University

8 243 Jeremy Ydens OF R/R 6-2 200 7/3/1997 University of Calif.-Los Angeles

9 273 Hunter McMahon RHP R/R 6-3 185 4/9/1998 Texas State University

10 303 Andrew Pratt C R/R 6-3 225 7/24/1996 Lubbock Christian University (TX)

11 333 J.T. Arruda SS L/R 5-10 180 10/20/1997 Fresno State University (CA)

12 363 Orlando Ribalta RHP R/R 6-7 245 3/5/1998 Miami Dade CC (FL)

13 393 Jake Randa OF L/L 6-1 195 12/14/1998 Northwest Florida State College

14 423 Lucas Knowles LHP L/L 6-1 175 3/14/1998 Central Arizona College

15 453 Davis Moore RHP R/R 6-4 220 3/4/1998 Fresno State University (CA)

16 483 Junior Martina SS R/R 5-11 190 12/12/1997 Western Oklahoma State College

17 513 Amos Willingham RHP R/R 6-4 217 8/21/1998 Georgia Tech

18 543 Mason Doolittle C R/R 6-4 210 7/101998 Palm Beach CC (FL)

19 573 Tyler Yankowsky RHP L/R 6-6 225 5/28/1998 Millersville University (PA)

20 603 Jack Dunn SS R/R 6-2 185 9/5/1996 Northwestern University (IL)

21 633 Kevin Strohschein 1B R/R 6-1 215 9/25/1997 Tennessee Tech University

22 663 Allan Berrios C R/R 5-10 168 7/9/1997 Western Oklahoma State College

23 693 Michael Cuevas RHP R/R 6-2 150 6/29/2001 William J. Brennan HS (TX)

24 723 Jake Alu 2B L/R 5-10 175 4/6/1997 Boston College

25 753 Parker Quinn 1B R/R 6-4 195 7/19/1996 Hofstra University (NY)

26 783 Dupree Hart 2B R/R 5-7 170 11/7/1996 College of Charleston (SC)

27 813 Jaylen Hubbard 3B R/R 5-9 200 7/24/1996 Texas State University

28 843 Jordan Bocko RHP R/R 5-11 195 1/10/1997 University of California-Irvine

29 873 Brandon Gonzales SS R/R 6-3 165 4/17/2001 James Madison HS (TX)

30 903 Troy Stainbrook LHP L/L 6-6 250 10/31/1996 Biola University (CA)

31 933 Brady Stover LHP L/L 6-2 195 5/8/1998 South Dakota State

32 963 Dylan Beasley RHP R/R 6-3 201 12/2/1997 Berry College (GA)

33 993 Cutter Clawson LHP L/L 6-1 200 12/29/2000 Laguna Beach (HS)

34 1023 Anthony Gomez 2B R/R 6-1 185 10/02/1996 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

35 1053 Bryce Osmond RHP R/R 6-3 185 9/5/2000 Jenks HS (OK)

36 1083 Sam Wibbels RHP R/R 6-1 200 10/28/2000 Hastings HS (NE)

37 1113 Trei Cruz SS S/R 6-1 175 7/5/1998 Rice University (TX)

38 1143 Tyler LaRue C R/R 6-1 220 7/12/2000 Blanco HS (TX)

39 1173 Jake Bennett LHP L/L 6-5 225 12/2/2000 Bixby HS (OK)

40 1203 Jaden Brown SS R/R 6-1 193 10/18/2001 St. Marcellinus SS (ON)

