CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

The Wizards Are The 3rd Team In The Lakers/Pelicans Deal For All-Star Anthony Davis

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Yong Teck Lim / Getty

Looks like the Washington Wizards will be the third team in the Los Angeles Lakers/New Orleans Pelicans Deal involving Anthony Davis.

The Wizards will receive Forward Moritz Wagner and guards Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones from the Lakers. The trade was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

The Wizards addition to the massive trade now clears enough cap space for the LA Lakers to sign a free agent to a max deal.

RELATED: Doc Walker: Voice of the Pelicans and LA Native Joel Myers Breaks Down the Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade

RELATED: Lakers Reportedly Set Their Sights On Kawhi Leonard Afters Anthony Davis Trade

The Wizards Are The 3rd Team In The Lakers/Pelicans Deal For All-Star Anthony Davis  was originally published on theteam980.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close