Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard Joining the Lakers Would Be Bad for the NBA

Chris Broussard: “As much as Kawhi Leonard can do whatever he wants, and he’s already a made-man who has proven he can win a championship without another superstar, I don’t think this would be good for the league overall. The Lakers might even be more dominant than Golden State was with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry. These are arguably 3 of the 5 best players in the world. This isn’t even a ‘Super Team’, this is a SUPER DUPER Team.’”

Listen to Chris Broussard and Rob Parker explain why Adam Silver is secretly hoping that superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard does not sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as rumors of his exodus to Los Angeles continue to heat up.

Broussard and Parker both agree that the average basketball fan doesn’t like the idea of Super Teams, where there’s only two-three teams realistically have a shot at winning the Finals.

With the Golden State dynasty looking like it’s officially leveled, the NBA was nearing a Warriors-less era that would have been the most wide open in three decades, with Western Conference teams like the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs finally with a path to the Finals.

Check out the audio above as Chris and Rob think Kawhi joining Anthony Davis and LeBron James could potentially be the greatest team of all time, and give way to another season where fans already know who’s going to win.

