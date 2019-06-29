Rob Parker: “We’re hearing that Kawhi may join LeBron and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, do you like that? Is it good for basketball when guys team up?”

George ‘Iceman’ Gervin: “It’s the evolution of basketball. I may have had a chance to play for the Lakers when Magic and those guys were playing but I wanted to BEAT Magic and those guys; that was my mentality. I wanted the competition and I wanted to beat the best, I didn’t want to join guys to make a Super Team… A lot of these guys just wanna go play with other superstars and dominate the league. That aspect I don’t like.”

Listen to basketball Hall of Famer George ‘The Iceman’ Gervin joins The Odd Couple to talk about the recent reports of Kawhi Leonard possibly joining forces in Los Angeles with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The nine-time All-Star who scored over 26,000 points in his career in the NBA & ABA told Chris Broussard and Rob Parker that he was offered the chance of playing with Magic Johnson and the dominant Lakers teams of the early ’80s, but he turned down the opportunity saying he wanted to ‘BEAT THE BEST’.

Gervin says modern stars simply want to join up with the best of the best and take the easy route to rack up championships. Gervin, however, feels the average NBA fan would respect a player a lot more if they tried to win on their own, rather than worrying about how many rings they have.

George ‘Iceman’ Gervin Says NBA Stars Shouldn’t Be Forming Super Teams was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: