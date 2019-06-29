Earlier Friday, a story broke indicating that Kawhi Leonard intends on meeting with members of the Lakers front office. However, the details of who would be in that meeting were all over the place. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explain why they were not at all surprised that the Lakers meeting with Kawhi Leonard is already off to a rocky start.

Of Course the Lakers Turned a Meeting with Kawhi Leonard into a Clown Show was originally published on theteam980.com

