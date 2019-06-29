CLOSE
Megan Rapinoe is the Face of U.S. Soccer


After another stellar performance in the Quarterfinals of the World Cup against France, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon declare Megan Rapinoe as the new face of U.S. Soccer. The guys explain why the star’s prominence on and off the field makes her the most significant soccer star in America right now.

Megan Rapinoe is the Face of U.S. Soccer  was originally published on theteam980.com

