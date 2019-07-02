With Chris Broussard reporting that Kawhi Leonard is “heavily leaning” towards joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers, he and Rob Parker did their best to illustrate how the Clippers could offer one last pitch to sway the superstar! Listen in and find out what Kawhi Leonard’s future might hold!

How The Los Angeles Clippers Should Pitch Kawhi Leonard was originally published on theteam980.com

