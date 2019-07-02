All season long, the Knicks were expected to land both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when the NBA Free Agency period began. After the opening bell rang, and the dust settled, the Knicks were left empty handed as Durant and Irving chose the Brooklyn Nets over the Knicks. Listen in as Jason Smith explains why the Knicks strategy of going all in one guy backfired on them, and why it could hurt two other teams in the Kawhi Leonard hunt!

Teams Shouldn’t Go All In For One Guy was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: