Anthony Davis was recently featured in an article in the LA Times where he was asked to name his all-time starting five and Anthony decided to make the list Lakers only. His starting five was Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Anthony Davis!? The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker are here to explain the issue with Anthony Davis including himself as an all-time Laker without ever playing for them yet.

Anthony Davis Calls Himself a Top 5 Laker of All Time? was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: