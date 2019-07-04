The recent goal celebrations of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan at the 2019 Women’s World Cup have caused some uproar from soccer fans but The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker are here to explain the double-standard with soccer celebrations in other leagues and sports!
The Double-Standard of US Soccer Celebrations was originally published on theteam980.com
