Ben Maller breaks down why it is not a good move by the Philadelphia 76ers to offer Ben Simmons a max contract and why they should quickly pull that offer off the table before he accepts it.

Giving Ben Simmons a Max Deal is Irresponsible was originally published on theteam980.com

