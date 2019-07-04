Ben Maller breaks down why it is not a good move by the Philadelphia 76ers to offer Ben Simmons a max contract and why they should quickly pull that offer off the table before he accepts it.
Listen to Ben break it all down above & tune in LIVE on weekdays 2-6am ET
Giving Ben Simmons a Max Deal is Irresponsible was originally published on theteam980.com
