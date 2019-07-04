Ben Maller: “This is absolutely ridiculous, HE PLAYED THREE SEASONS, and left a ton of money on the table to play for a different team in Brooklyn. Owner Joe Lacob doing this is embarrassing. Do you know how many games Kevin Durant played in the regular season for the Warriors? 208! His time in Golden State is a blip on the radar and a pebble of sand on the ocean floor. This REEKS of a PR stunt. This is like a booty call becoming a marriage proposal!”

Listen to Ben Maller explain why he thinks it’s ridiculous the Golden State Warriors retired Kevin Durant’s number 35 jersey just hours after he ended the Warriors dynasty by taking his talents to the comatose Brooklyn Nets.

Maller thinks the move was pretty odd considering Durant only played three seasons before bolting for a much less competent franchise, and says Durant needed the Warriors a lot more than the Warriors needed Durant.

Check out the audio above as Maller calls Warriors owner Joe Lacob ‘weak and pathetic’ and says the Warriors will quickly move on from Durant with future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson anchoring the greatest shooting backcourt of all time.

Golden State Warriors Retiring Kevin Durant’s Number is Pathetic was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: