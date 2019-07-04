The Knicks didn’t want to meet with Kawhi Leonard!? Yes and it was the right move! Diehard Knicks fan Jason Smith tells you why the meeting with Kawhi Leonard was too little, too late. Waiting for Kawhi could have left the Knicks empty handed and instead giving smaller contracts to mid-level players actually allows the Knicks the opportunity to field a superstar through trades. Mike Harmon argues that no team, especially the Knicks, should ever pass on a chance to sign the NBA Finals MVP. Find out who is right!

Knicks Made Right Decision to Decline Meeting with Kawhi Leonard was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: