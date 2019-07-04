Endless streams of verified accounts have been announcing their latest Kawhi Leonard news courtesy of “sources”. The problem is nobody knows what Kawhi is going to do and the talking heads of the sports world are hard to trust with no repercussion for throwing out “news”. Luckily, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon are here to tell you who to trust and who to avoid when it comes to free agency news.

Everybody Is An Insider When It Comes To Kawhi Leonard was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: