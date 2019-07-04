Christian Pulisic: America’s Next Soccer Star

If you haven’t heard the name Christian Pulisic, you will soon. America’s rising star announced himself to the world after his two goal performance against Jamaica in the USMNT semifinal round of the 2019 Gold Cup. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon tells you why this young star could be the next Lionel Messi, the next Christiano Ronaldo or someone even better!

