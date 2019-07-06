Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie joins Chris Broussard and Rob Parker to talk about the team’s big off season acquisitions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, how he handled the rumors about Durant and Irving going to the Knicks, what affect Kyrie will have on the younger players and the teams goal to try and win a championship next year.

Spencer Dinwiddie Discusses The Addition Of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was originally published on theteam980.com

