Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig joins The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Ryan Hollins to discuss his new book “For the Good of the Game” also the current state of major league baseball, how to combat tanking and the development of inner city recruitment.
Bud Selig on the Current State of Major League Baseball was originally published on theteam980.com
