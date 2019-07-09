The Media Created High Volume NBA Player Movement

With Jason Smith on break, Mike Harmon and Kelvin Washington argue the idea that the media created the high volume player movement in the NBA. As sports media grew so did the debate that NBA players can’t be considered one of the greats if they didn’t win an NBA Championship. Nine years ago, LeBron James recognized this and “took his talents to South Beach” and a few years later Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, all for the purpose of cementing their legacies with a championship ring.

