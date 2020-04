The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

With Jason Smith on break, National NBA Writer and Insider at Bleacher Report and FS1, Rich Bucher joins Mike Harmon and Kelvin Washington to talk everything Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Basketball and NBA free agency.

Ric Bucher: “Kawhi Leonard Couldn’t Have Done It Any Better” was originally published on theteam980.com

