Fox Sports One host of “Speak For Yourself” and author of “Never Shut Up”, Marcellus Wiley joins The Odd Couple to tell Chris Broussard and Ryan Hollins that the time has come for the Clippers to take control of Los Angeles. Also, Marcellus Wiley explains his origin of being a Clippers fan and why Snoop Dogg wouldn’t stand a chance in the boxing ring against him!

Marcellus Wiley: Clippers Time Has Come was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: