3x All-Star and World Series Champion Cecil Fielder joined The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Matt Barnes to discuss the Home Run Derby and exactly how advanced analytics has ruined baseball. Cecil says the “bad luck stats” has led to a misuse of ballplayers and he describes that if the MLB had offered $1 million for the Home Run Derby, every player that’s willing in the league would have signed up.

Cecil Fielder: I Can’t Enjoy Watching Baseball Anymore was originally published on theteam980.com

