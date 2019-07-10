With Jason Smith out, Jon Paul Morosi joins The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon and Dan Beyer to talk about the MLB All-Star game, the possible issue with the Home Run Derby and the high activity of trades that could occur in the coming weeks.
Jon Paul Morosi: MLB Should Wait Until Next Season to Review Baseballs was originally published on theteam980.com
The Urban Daily Listening PartyOur staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily