Jon Paul Morosi: MLB Should Wait Until Next Season to Review Baseballs


With Jason Smith out, Jon Paul Morosi joins The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon and Dan Beyer to talk about the MLB All-Star game, the possible issue with the Home Run Derby and the high activity of trades that could occur in the coming weeks.

Jon Paul Morosi: MLB Should Wait Until Next Season to Review Baseballs  was originally published on theteam980.com

