Sen. Kamala Harris Lands Endorsement Of Major Civil Rights Attorney

Although Sen. Kamala Harris was the clear winner at the Democratic debate, she is struggling with Black voters, which is a key voting block to win the Democratic primaries. However, she now has the endorsement of a major civil rights attorney.

Attorney Benjamin Crump has endorsed Harris. He has represented the family of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Mike Brown. He told Polticio, “When you look up some of the stuff that she’s tried to do working from the inside, you know that she understands the challenges of trying to get progress when there are a lot of powers that be that are pushing against the cause for equal justice.”

He continued, “Senator Kamala Harris has demonstrated an unbridled commitment to a fair and just criminal justice system from her very first days as district attorney. Our work on the outside championing reform relies on people on the inside who will make decisions informed by their cultural experiences and a willingness to listen.”

He also said his endorsement wasn’t an easy decision but was impressed by her performance at the debate. He added, “I thought she was clearly the best debater on the stage. That played a lot into my psyche and of all the top-tier candidates, her platform with her background spoke loudest to me.”

In case you missed it, Harris had a breakthrough moment on the debate stage whens she said to Biden, “I do not believe you are a racist. But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said when she was a little girl she was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Biden has since apologized for praising segregationists.

But back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

It’s going to be a long election season.

