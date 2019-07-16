Why Ezekiel Elliott Is More Valuable to the Cowboys Than Dak Prescott

Jason McIntyre: “There’s no doubt in my mind that Ezekiel Elliott matters more to the Cowboys than Dak Prescott does. I’m sorry, I know Dak wants like $30 million a year and quarterbacks are always more important but Zeke is a special case here.”

Chris Broussard: “Ezekiel Elliott is that rare running back that I would pay. The Cowboys are not the same without him, Dak is not the same without him, and Amari Cooper is not the same without him. This is a team that should enter next season with a goal of winning a Super Bowl and if there is a problem with Dak or Zeke then you’re not winning a Super Bowl, and if you let Zeke sit out too long you might not even make the playoffs.

Listen to Chris Broussard and Jason McIntyre (filling in for Rob Parker) discuss why Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott is more valuable to the Cowboys than quarterback Dak Prescott, and why he’s the only star running back who is actually worthy of a huge contract.

With the Todd Gurley and David Johnson deals already looking like catastrophic long term investments, the running back position has once again become the most polarizing position in football, as teams are increasingly terrified to commit big money to the sport’s most vulnerable position that has one of the shortest shelf lives as well.

Check out the audio Above as both Chris and Jason believe Zeke is worth the money.

