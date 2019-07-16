The Kevin Sheehan Show Premieres August 5, 2019 On The Team 980

KEVIN SHEEHAN JOINS THE TEAM 980 WTEM-AM,

(Washington D.C.) – July 15, 2019 – Radio One Senior Regional Vice President Jeff Wilson announced today that esteemed sports personality Kevin Sheehan is rejoining The Team 980 WTEM-AM (Washington, DC). Sheehan, a long-time member of the DMV sports media community, returns to weekday mornings on August 5, 2019 debuting “The Kevin Sheehan Show” from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“I’m elated to have Kevin Sheehan back at home on The Team 980,” stated Wilson. “His unique approach to the DMV sports landscape combined with his overwhelming passion provides an entertainment destination for listeners throughout the nation’s capital.”

Sheehan, a native Washingtonian, first joined WTEM in 2004 and hosted shows in every daypart until the end of his last stint in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to coming home to The Team 980,” proclaimed Sheehan. “I can’t wait to debate whether Dwayne Haskins should start Week One. Seriously though, it’s great to be back.”

Sheehan has been podcasting “The Kevin Sheehan Show” since late 2018, already attracting over five-million downloads. He previously hosted The Official Redskins Pre-Game Show on the Redskins Radio Network for 12 seasons. Sheehan has also been a regular contributor to NBC’s “Redskins Showtime” and “The Tony Kornheiser Show.”

The Team 980 is DC’s home for play-by-play of Washington Redskins football including 12-hours of Burgundy and Gold gameday programming. Comprehensive coverage of Redskins Training Camp begins August 25 with former Super Bowl champions Doc Walker and Brian Mitchell broadcasting daily talk shows live in Richmond, VA on The Team 980. In addition, The Team 980 is DC’s home for University of Maryland Football and Basketball, Georgetown University basketball, Baltimore Orioles baseball and Fox Sports Radio.

Sheehan’s addition to The Team 980 bolsters an already powerful weekday lineup featuring Steve Czaban, Doc Walker, Brian Mitchell, Al Galdi and Scott Linn.

